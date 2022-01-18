Area Man Admits To Possessing Fentanyl

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with fentanyl which was recovered during a search of his apartment.

Dashell Powlus, age 24, of Port Jervis, on Thursday, Jan. 13, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

According go the District Attorney's Office, Powlus had been the subject of an investigation by the City of Port Jervis Police Department into the sale of heroin.

In April, the City of Port Jervis Police Department, aided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Group, executed a search warrant at Powlus’s apartment on East Main Street, in the City of Port Jervis.

At that time police officers recovered 123 glassine envelopes of fentanyl, a digital scale, additional glassine bags as well as money, the DA's Office said.

An Orange County grand jury charged Powlus with criminal possession of a controlled substance for possessing the fentanyl with the intent to sell it, as well as with selling narcotics, the DA's Office said.

At the time Powlus pleaded guilty, he admitted that he was intending on selling the fentanyl that was recovered from his apartment, the office added.

Powlus faces up to 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced in March.

He remains remanded in the Orange County Jail without bail due to his having been on parole at the time he is alleged to have committed the crimes charged in the indictment, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation and their arrest of Powlus, as well as the Orange County Sheriff’s Special Operations Group for their assistance in the search warrant execution.

