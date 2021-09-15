Area Man Admits To Attempted Murder As Hate Crime

A Northern Westchester man pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges, including attempted murder as a hate crime, after stabbing a Black teen during an unprovoked dispute.

Ossining resident Robert McCallion, age 36, pleaded guilty to a host of charges after admitting to stabbing the teenager repeatedly and subsequently attacking a medical professional at the Westchester County Jail.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that McCallion pleaded guilty to:

Attempted murder;

Attempted murder as a hate crime;

Two counts of first-degree assault;

Two counts of assault as a hate crime;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of second-degree assault.

Rocah said that on March 13, 2020, McCallion used racial slurs as he stabbed a 17-year-old Black woman repeatedly at a North Highland Avenue apartment complex in Ossining where he lived.

The teenage victim, who was at the apartment complex visiting family at the time of the attack, was a stranger to McCallion at the time of the attack, the DA noted.

Ossining police investigators were able to track down McCallion, who was found nearby in the parking lot of the building with blood-stained hands and clothes.

The knife used in the attack was also recovered at the scene.

McCallion’s victim was found bleeding profusely nearby with stab wounds to her face and back in her family’s apartment. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Rocah said that following his arrest, a search of McCallion’s apartment, where he lived with his father, led to the seizure of multiple weapons, including two loaded assault weapons in his bedroom.

While he was detained, Rocah said that on March 15, 2020, McCallion attacked a medical professional at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

“This was a brutal, despicable and cowardly attack by Robert McCallion on an innocent young woman because of the color of her skin,” Rocah said.

“Hate crimes such as this not only traumatize the victim, but the community as well, and will be prosecuted aggressively by this Office.”

When he is sentenced, McCallion will face a minimum term of eight years and a maximum term of 25 years in state prison.

