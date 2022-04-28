Area Health Department To Offer Minnows To Reduce Mosquitos In Backyards

In an effort to keep mosquito populations low in residents' backyards, the Westchester County Department of Health will soon start giving away minnows to put in residential ponds.

Officials announced that the minnows will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at the Westchester County Airport, located at 2 Loop Road in West Harrison.

The county said minnows eat mosquito larvae.

"With their hearty appetites, this baitfish can keep mosquitos from breeding in your pond and biting you in your own backyard," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

Those who want to pick up the fish should bring a bucket or a pail, officials said. The minnows will be distributed in plastic bags.

Residents should bring the fish straight home and immediately release them into ponds that have at least eight inches of water. They will not be needed in pnds that already have fish, officials said.

Officials said residents who don't have ponds can still make an effort to keep the mosquito population down by draining buckets, pails and other items that collect standing water after it rains.

