Area Couple Charged With Assault Of 6-Week-Old Child

A 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for the reckless assault of a 6-week-old child, state police say.

Nashawanna Reynold, of Liberty, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 14, following a month-long investigation by the New York State Police Child Abuse Unit in Sullivan County along with Child Protective Services, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

In addition, Reynolds and her boyfriend Brent Miano, 22, also of LIberty, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after failing to take the child for medical attention for the injuries incurred as a result of the assault, Nevel said.

Reynolds and Miano were arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court before Judge Jankiewicz.

Reynolds was committed to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. Miano is also being held at the Sullivan County Jail on $1,500 bail.

They are both scheduled to return court on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

