Breaking News: Pedestrian Hit While Crossing Route 59
News

Area Company To Fix Charging Bull Damaged In Wall Street Attack

Zak Failla
An Orange County foundry has been tasked with repairing the Charging Bull that was damaged on Wall Street. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Polich Tallix has been commissioned to repair the 'Charging Bull' statue on Wall Street. Photo Credit: Polich Tallix

A Hudson Valley foundry has been tasked with repairing the iconic Wall Street Charging Bull statue after a man from Texas went on a rampage during an anti-Donald Trump rant.

Rock Tavern-based Polich Tallix, the Orange County company that makes the Oscars statuette, has been hired to fix the statue, which has extensive damage near the right horn of the charging bull.

The damage is expected to cost upwards of $15,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Tevon Varlack, 43, of Houston, climbed the bull at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 and began smashing a metal banjo against the bull while playing gospel music from a speaker and ranting about the commander-in-chief.

Varlack was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, police said.

“UAP + Polich Tallix are assessing and examining the damages done to Arturo Di Modica’s iconic 'Charging Bull' on Wall Street this week,” the company posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 17. “Polich Tallix is proud to have worked closely with the artist over the years, and recently produced these miniature Charging Bull statuettes in polished stainless steel.”

