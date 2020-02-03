Area College Athlete, 19, Dies After Six-Story Fall In NYC

A freshman student-athlete at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut has been identified as the person found dead on the ground near The Vessel, a sculpture at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Peter DeSalvo, 19, a member of Sacred Heart's rugby club, leaped to his death around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, according to a report in the New York Post.

Screams broke through a crowd of visitors and tourists and some people began to cry, according to the Post report.

DiSalvo was reportedly by himself at the time of the incident.

DiSalvo was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

DiSalvo is a 2019 graduate of Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, in Somerset County, where he was a 6-foot-1, 215-pound two-way lineman on the varsity football team.

