Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Powerful Storm System Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Ice, Rain To Region
News

Area College Athlete, 19, Dies After Six-Story Fall In NYC

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A freshman at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut has been identified as the person found dead on the ground near The Vessel, a sculpture at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.
A freshman at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut has been identified as the person found dead on the ground near The Vessel, a sculpture at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A freshman student-athlete at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut has been identified as the person found dead on the ground near The Vessel, a sculpture at Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

Peter DeSalvo, 19, a member of Sacred Heart's rugby club, leaped to his death around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, according to a report in the New York Post.

Screams broke through a crowd of visitors and tourists and some people began to cry, according to the Post report.

DiSalvo was reportedly by himself at the time of the incident.

DiSalvo was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

DiSalvo is a 2019 graduate of Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, in Somerset County, where he was a 6-foot-1, 215-pound two-way lineman on the varsity football team.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.