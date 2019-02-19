Area Businessman Killed After Being Hit By Car While Riding Bicycle In Florida

A SUNY New Paltz Hall of Famer in business was killed while riding his bike in Florida by a vehicle that veered onto the sidewalk following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, when Robert Miniger, 65, of Warwick, was riding along a sidewalk on Bonita Beach Road when he was hit by the vehicle, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno in an accident report.

The report said the crash occurred when a 2012 Honda CRV driven by Steven Hodge, 72, of PeeWee Valley, Kentucky, and a 1992 Chevy CK 1500 pickup driven by Brandon Strickler, 27, of Fort Myers, were traveling eastbound on Bonita Beach Road.

Miniger, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was riding his bicycle eastbound on the south sidewalk of Bonita Beach.

The Honda driver changed lanes and hit the left front side of the truck, sending the Honda over the curb and into Miniger, before hitting a tree, the report said.

A college bio from SUNY New Paltz said Miniger was the Vice President of Human Resources of the Balchem Corporation based in New Hampton. Prior to Balchem, he was the Global Director of Human Resources for PPG Industries Inc.

He also served as the Chair of the State University of New York at New Paltz Business Advisory Council's Internship Subcommittee and was awarded the college's Dean's Award of Excellence.

FHP officials said the crash is under investigation.

