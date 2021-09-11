Contact Us
Area Business Owner Accused Of Forcibly Touching Employee

Nicole Valinote
The owner of a business in the Hudson Valley was arrested and accused of forcibly touching an employee. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

The New York State Police reported that 30-year-old Orange County resident Yida Falkovitz, of Highland Mills, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 8.

Police said Falkovitz owns a business in the Town of Chester.

He was charged with forcible touching, police said. 

Authorities said he is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

