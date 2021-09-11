Area Business Owner Accused Of Forcibly Touching Employee

The owner of a business in the Hudson Valley was arrested and accused of forcibly touching an employee.

The New York State Police reported that 30-year-old Orange County resident Yida Falkovitz, of Highland Mills, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 8.

Police said Falkovitz owns a business in the Town of Chester.

He was charged with forcible touching, police said.

Authorities said he is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.