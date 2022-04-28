Apartment Superintendent Sentenced For Assaulting Tenant With Axe In Westchester

A former apartment building supervisor from Westchester County is heading to prison for attacking a tenant with an axe.

Anan Badan swung the an at the victim in Yonkers in November 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach.

Badan, age 59, of Yonkers, was sentenced to three years behind bars Thursday, April 28, after a jury convicted him of felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said the attack played out when Badan confronted a tenant about a noise complaint in the Yonkers apartment building where he worked.

The victim suffered bruises to her chest and a laceration to her hand.

Badan was later arrested by Yonkers Police.

Following his prison sentence, he must also complete three years of post-release supervision.

