'An Out-Of-Body Experience': NY Woman Claims $3M Lottery Prize

A Long Island woman discussed the shock she experienced when she realized she won a $3 million lottery prize.

Josephine Julich, of East Northport, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s "X Series 50X" scratch-off game, NY Lottery just announced.

"Winning this jackpot felt like an out-of-body experience," she told NY Lottery after claiming the prize.

Julich received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,520 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said Julich plans to use the funds for "retirement, her children, to have some fun, and for charitable causes."

The winning ticket was purchased at Alina’s Hallmark, which is located at 217 Middle Country Road in Selden, the lottery said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.