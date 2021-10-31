Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

American Airlines Passengers Fume Over 1,500 Canceled Halloween Weekend Flights

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
American Airline passengers fumed on Twitter Sunday, after nearly 1,500 flight cancellations made over Halloween weekend.
American Airline passengers fumed on Twitter Sunday, after nearly 1,500 flight cancellations made over Halloween weekend. Photo Credit: Wikimedia user Anna Zvereva/@smithwhomlou Twitter

American Airlines passengers fumed after nearly 1,500 flights were canceled over Halloween weekend.

Airline officials cited high winds and staffing conditions at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to a staff note sent Saturday by COO David Seymour obtained by CNBC.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the airline canceled 720 flights (26% of total planned flights) and delayed 135 others, FlightAware.com shows.

An additional 543 flights (20%) were canceled on Saturday and 407 were delayed, data shows.

American has apparently been suffering from staffing shortages since cuts were made during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A total of 1,800 flight attendants will be returning from leave beginning Nov. 1, with the rest returning in December, CNBC says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.