AMBER Alert Issued For Missing 9-Year-Old Upstate NY Boy

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing upstate New York boy.

Gustavo Oliveira, 9, was possibly abducted on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park at around 1 a.m. Friday, May 8, state police said.

He is described as being 4-foot-8, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe he might be in imminent danger or serious bodily harm, police said.

He was last seen with Nivaldo Oliveira, 41, who is 6-foot, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (See image above.)

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police Clifton Park at (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911.

