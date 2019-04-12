Amber Alert Issued For Missing 1-Year-Old Girl After Mother Found Dead

Connecticut State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old baby whose mother was found dead.

Police issued the Amber Alert for Venessa Morales on Wednesday, Dec. 4, after a Silver Alert was originally issued by police on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when she was listed as an “endangered missing child.”

Morales is described by police in Ansonia, Connecticut as 2-foot-2, weighing approximately 17 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Morales lived in a Myrtle Street home, where there were reports of a suspicious death investigation. Morales was not in the home when police arrived to investigate, and they have been unable to locate her.

Morales’ mother’s death is being investigated as a domestic homicide. Local, state police and the FBI are all assisting with the search for the child.

Morales’ father is reportedly assisting law enforcement with the investigation, though he didn’t live in the home with Venessa and her mother.

“It’s extremely important based on the conditions that if anyone is outside that we get them inside but it’s more important in this case because we don’t know where she is at all,” investigators said in a statement. “We don’t know if she’s outside or inside, if she’s safe with someone. We just want to locate her and make sure that she’s safe and we can get her back home to family.”

Anyone with information regarding the missing child has been asked to contact police investigators in Ansonia by calling (203) 735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

