Breaking News: Tracking Dorian: Advisories Issued For Parts Of Area As Hurricane Moves Up East Coast
News

AMBER Alert Issued For 3-Year-Old Area Girl

Joe Lombardi
A look at photos of the 3-year-old, the suspect and the vehicle in the AMBER Alert, Photo Credit: NYS AMBER Alert

An AMBER Alert has been issued following what police say was a child abduction on Long Island.

The Southhampton Town Police Department activated the alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead at about 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The child, Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell is a black girl, approximately 3 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2-foot-5 and 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, black sneakers.

The suspect, Patchita Tennant also known as Patricia, is a black woman, approximately 42 years old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-10l and weighs about 160 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit. was last seen traveling on Pleasure Drive.

The vehicle has been identified as a Grey SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with New York license plate number HUS7151.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

