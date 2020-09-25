Amber Alert Canceled After Girl Abducted By Man In Body Armor Found In NYC

Update:

An Amber Alert issued after a father in Pennsylvania abducted his 7-year-old daughter was canceled after the two were found safe in New York City.

The two were located in Brooklyn at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, authorities said.

The girl was was uninjured.

The man is in custody and charges are pending.

Original report:

An Amber Alert has been issued after a child was abducted in Pennsylvania by a father in body armor authorities say may be headed to the New York City area.

Giselle Torres, age 7, is 4-feet tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, wearing a white tank top, and purple tights. She was last seen at 2:18 p.m. in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, at Montgomery Avenue. (See first image above.)

Giselle Torres was reported abducted by Juan Pablo Torres, 41, who is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes wearing body armor, a facemask, and glasses. (See second image above.)

Juan Pablo Torres is to be driving a white or black Dodge Charger with unknown registration, possibly headed to the New York City area, New York State Police said.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

