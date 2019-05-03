Alleged Social Media Threat To Area High School Leads To Student's Arrest

A student has been arrested after allegedly making a threat against a high school in the Hudson Valley.

The arrest by state police came in Orange County after the post was discovered on social media in mid-April, prompting a two-week investigation by local and state police, Wallkill Central School District Superintendent Kevin Castle said.

Following the investigation in which Castle says the district was in "constant communication" with officers, police determined there was no credible threat to the school district community, Castle said on Wednesday, May 1.

The student's name, grade and gender were not released.

"If students choose to make comments that are perceived to be a threat, there will be police involvement," Castle said in a letter to the community. "As a result, students may face criminal charges and/or consequences from the school.

"As a reminder to parents/guardians, it is imperative that you are aware of what your children are doing on social media and elsewhere. While our kids may not like it, we need to continue to ask questions and be actively involved in their lives."

