'All Around Great Young Man': 22-Year-Old Dies In Single Car Crash In Hudson Valley

Jason Reed’s father learned that his firstborn son had been killed in a car crash in the Hudson Valley via a late-night phone call from police.

Reed, a 22-year-old Orange County resident from Port Jarvis, died at around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, following a single car crash in Ulster County, state police said.

Investigators determined that he had been traveling southbound on State Route 55 in Highland in a 2022 Subaru-RX when he lost control of the vehicle at around 10:20 p.m.

Reed’s car left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment, ejecting him from the vehicle, police said.

Medics attempted life-saving measures, but Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old passenger in the car, Michael Denlinger, was taken by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, where he was treated for head injuries and later released, police said.

New York State Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Jason was a son, grandson, brother, best friend, and all around great young man,” reads a GoFundMe campaign created by Colleen Koenig to help Reed’s family with funeral expenses.

“At the young age of 22, Jason had his whole life ahead of him and understood the importance of family,” Koenig wrote.

“His father receiving the phone call in the middle of the night that his firstborn had passed away was devastating.”

The campaign had raised more than $7,600 on a goal of $5,000 as of Monday, Aug. 18. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Ketcham Fencing, located in Otisville in Orange County, posted a tribute to Reed on Facebook, saying he had worked there for the last two years.

"He was always polite, worked hard and a pleasure to have as an employee," the company wrote. "Rest Easy Jason."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.