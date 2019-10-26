Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Alert Issued For Scam Callers Posing As State Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police have issued an alert to residents about scam calls involving parties posing as state officers.
Police have issued an alert to residents about scam calls involving parties posing as state officers. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An alert has been issued for a scam that involves suspects posing as the state police.

New York State Police say they’ve received information that numerous residents throughout the New York City area were contacted by phone by a party requesting personal information, including social security numbers.

Police say the caller ID shows up as (607) 467-3215, an actual State Police station phone number.

However, these calls are not coming from a police station.

“Through advancements in technology, many scam phone numbers can be disguised as authentic/recognizable phone numbers as a means of deception,” New York State Police say.

Police urge residents to avoid sharing personal information over the phone unless they’ve confirmed that the call is legitimate. It’s also recommended to use security questions and passwords to keep personal information protected.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.