Alert Issued For Phony Amazon Callers, Emails Seeking Info

Con artists are calling and emailing Amazon users and attempting to obtain their login information and credit card number by posing as Amazon employees.

According to the Better Business Bureau, victims are met with a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon, notifying them of problems with their Amazon account ranging from supposed fraudulent charges on Amazon Prime cards to damaged packages to unfulfilled orders that the victim never placed.

The callers are reportedly using phone numbers of reputable organizations--like the Better Business Bureau--to lend them credibility.

Amazon will never ask you to disclose personal information, like your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

The BBB warns residents to never pay callers via wire transfer, CashApp or any type of prepaid debit card.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.