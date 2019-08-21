Alert Issued For O&R Bill Payment Scam

As summer comes to a close, scammers are making what Orange & Rockland County Utilities is calling a “summer’s end push” to find bill payment fraud victims.
“The busy end-of-summer season is now in full swing and crooks are counting on an unsuspecting public letting down its guard – distracted with summer vacations ending, adults returning to work, students returning to school,” O&R officials say.
As a result, O&R claims its customers are being “hounded” by a new round of predatory calls from fraudulent bill collectors hoping to make a quick and easy profit.
You’ve likely heard how these scams are initiated: a schemer calls a victim and claims to represent O&R, threatening to shut off utility services if immediate payment is not sent.
As always, O&R reiterates that it will never ask for or accept payment in the form of prepaid debit cards.
O&R customers should also keep these scam-prevention tips in mind:
- Remember that the service shutoff process is a multi-step process that includes a series of written communications from the company. It is a process regulated by the NYS Public Service Commission and NJ Board of Public Utilities.
- If you receive a suspicious call like the one mentioned above, hang up and disengage with the caller entirely.
- Remember that more aggressive approaches may include texting after the call has ended. Once again, ignore any threats you receive over text message.
- Don’t hit redial, even if the caller ID seems legitimate. This is nothing more than a hi-tech fraudulent copy of the company’s number. Redialing will just reconnect you with the scammer.
- If you’re unsure of your account balance with O&R Utilities, the most efficient way to find out is to log onto your account through ORU.com to review your latest account information. You also can call O&R’s automated phone system at 1-877-434-4100.
