Alert Issued For O&R Bill Payment Scam

As summer comes to a close, scammers are making what Orange & Rockland County Utilities is calling a “summer’s end push” to find bill payment fraud victims.

“The busy end-of-summer season is now in full swing and crooks are counting on an unsuspecting public letting down its guard – distracted with summer vacations ending, adults returning to work, students returning to school,” O&R officials say.

As a result, O&R claims its customers are being “hounded” by a new round of predatory calls from fraudulent bill collectors hoping to make a quick and easy profit.

You’ve likely heard how these scams are initiated: a schemer calls a victim and claims to represent O&R, threatening to shut off utility services if immediate payment is not sent.

As always, O&R reiterates that it will never ask for or accept payment in the form of prepaid debit cards.

O&R customers should also keep these scam-prevention tips in mind:

Remember that the service shutoff process is a multi-step process that includes a series of written communications from the company. It is a process regulated by the NYS Public Service Commission and NJ Board of Public Utilities.

If you receive a suspicious call like the one mentioned above, hang up and disengage with the caller entirely.

Remember that more aggressive approaches may include texting after the call has ended. Once again, ignore any threats you receive over text message.

Don’t hit redial, even if the caller ID seems legitimate. This is nothing more than a hi-tech fraudulent copy of the company’s number. Redialing will just reconnect you with the scammer.

If you’re unsure of your account balance with O&R Utilities, the most efficient way to find out is to log onto your account through ORU.com to review your latest account information. You also can call O&R’s automated phone system at 1-877-434-4100.

