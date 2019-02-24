Alert Issued For New IRS Scam

With tax season in full swing, police in Fairfield County are warning area residents to be aware of a new scam making the rounds involving phony IRS letters coming from fraudsters.

The New Canaan Police Department issued an alert regarding a new IRS scam after local residents began receiving fake letters claiming that they owe tens of thousands of dollars.

In a copy of the phony letter posted by the department, the letter states that that the IRS is attempting to obtain delinquent tax payments and one has not responded to prior notices to the same address. It goes on to say that payment must be made in full.

According to the letter, if one does not pay the faux fee, the IRS will “be forced to collect overdue taxes by taking, which is called levying property and selling them. The need to levy property will not cease until action is taken to pay the debt owed, your United States passport will be revoked, along with your CT State driver’s license.

The letter instructs its recipient to call an 866 number by a certain date or they will begin levying property.

“Failure to respond to official notice is the same as non-compliance, which is a federal crime. If you have any questions regarding this letter, please do not hesitate to contact us at the telephone number listed above.”

“Just when you think the bad guys have run out of tricks, another scam pops up,” the department said in a statement. “The latest is this letter (above). Don’t respond to this letter it’s a scam.”

