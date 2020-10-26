Alert Issued For Missing Spring Valley Girl

Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl from the area, and believe that she may be with her cousin, who has also been reported missing.

Rockland County resident Keyli Flores-Garcia of Spring Valley was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 24, and was wearing a black shirt, black sweater and black pants.

She stands at 5-foot-3, weighs 125 pounds, speaks both Engish and Spanish and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she is believed to be with her cousin, Estefany Flores-Gudiel.

Those who have seen Keyli are asked to call the state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

