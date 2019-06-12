Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Sleepy Hollow Teen

Joe Lombardi
Zachary Palmieri
Zachary Palmieri Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A 19-year-old has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Zachary Palmieri was last seen riding a bicycle in his hometown of Sleepy Hollow on Evergreen Way at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, the New York State Public Safety Department said.

At the request of the Sleepy Hollow Village Police Department, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was issued late in the afternoon Wednesday. Palmieri has autism and may be suicidal and in need of medical attention, authorities said.

He is described as being 6-foot-3, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a green shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Sleepy Hollow Village Police Department at 914-631-0800 or 911.

