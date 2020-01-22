Alert Issued For Missing Ramapo 18-Year-Old

An 18-year-old has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Rockland County resident Wilson Atz has been missing since Dec. 20, 2019 when he was last seen walking east on Route 202 at 3:12 a.m. in Suffern, state police said.

He is approximately 5-foot-2, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a black bubble jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

