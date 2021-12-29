Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

Joe Lombardi
Rachel Caprari
Rachel Caprari Photo Credit: Town of Fishkill Police

A 30-year-old woman has gone missing in the region and authorities in the Hudson Valley are asking the public's help in locating her.

Dutchess County resident Rachel Caprari went missing on Monday, Dec. 27 from her Town of Fishkill home at the Old Post Mall apartment complex.

"Rachel does not own a vehicle and is known to frequent the Mount Beacon and Patterson, New York areas," Town of Fishkill Police said in an alert.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Town of Fishkill Police Department at 845-831-1110.

