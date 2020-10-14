Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Teen

A teenager has been reported missing in the Hudson Valley.

An alert was issued by the Port Jervis Police Department as it attempts to locate 17-year-old Angelica Polanco, who was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 12.

According to police, Polanco did not return home on Sunday, Oct. 11, and her mother believes that she may have run away from their Orange County residence.

Polanco was last seen in the Port Jervis area.

Police described Polanco as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 140 pounds. No other descriptive information has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Polanco’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Port Jervis Police Department by calling (845) 856-5101 or 911.

