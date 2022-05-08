Alert Issued For Missing Area 27-Year-Old Mother Of 3

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a missing 27-year-old mother of three who hasn't been seen in over a month.

The Port Jervis Police Department is attempting to locate Heather Callas, of Port Jervis, who was reported missing Monday, Aug. 1, by her mother, who has not seen or heard from her daughter since Saturday, July 2.

Heather is believed to possibly be in the New York City area, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with the name Brandon on the middle of her shoulder, police said.

Worden is urging residents to contact the police if they see Callas at 845-856-5101.

