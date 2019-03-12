Contact Us
News

Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Nanuet

Ralph Cabo
Ralph Cabo Photo Credit: New York Public Safety Department

A 77-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

At the request of the Clarkstown Town Police Department, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Ralph Cabo.

Cabo, who is 5-foot-10, 170-pounds and bald with brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jeans and a black hat. He has Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen at Macy's on Fashion Road in Nanuet, Rockland County, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clarkstown Town Police Department at 845-639-5800 or 911.

