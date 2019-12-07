Alert Issued For Missing 55-Year-Old Spring Valley Man

A 55-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the Rockland County resident.

Glenn Dondershire is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia who is believed to be in need of medical attention. He was last seen in Spring Valley on Lafayette Street at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11. He is 5-foot-3, 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or 911.

