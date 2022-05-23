Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Alert Issued For Missing 21-Year-Old From Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jameson Arenas Jameson Arenas
Jameson Arenas Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department
Jameson Arenas Jameson Arenas
Jameson Arenas Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

Seen this missing person?

An alert has been issued by police as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old reported missing in Westchester for several days.

The New Rochelle Police Department released a photo of Jameson Arenas - also known as Kaitlyn G Arenas - who was reported missing by friends and family members on Friday, May 20.

Police said that Arenas was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 20 leaving an apartment building on Huguenot Street in New Rochelle.

Arenas was last seen wearing a peach hooded sweatshirt (the same as the photo above), dark-blue cargo pants, and white Nike Air Max Sneakers.

The missing person was described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 125 pounds. No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding Arenas' whereabouts has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2362. 

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.