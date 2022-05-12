Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old Hudson Valley Girl

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by police as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a teenager reported missing in Westchester for two weeks.

The New Rochelle Police Department released a photo of Liliana Moreira, age 17, who was reported missing by friends and family members on Thursday, April 28.

Police said that Moreira is known to frequent areas in the Hudson Park/Pelham Road and Heritage Homes, and the New Rochelle High School Twin Lakes areas.

Moreira was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 125 pounds with a medium build, blue hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.