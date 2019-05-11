Alert Issued For Man Last Seen In Area Three Days Ago

A man has gone missing in the area and state police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Joseph Murtha left his sister’s residence located at Jameson Hill Road in the town of Washington in Dutchess County at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 and may have traveled to Westchester, according to police.

He is 6-foot-2, about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is reported to be wearing a blue T-shirt, brown leather boots, and black sweatpants. He has no piercings but has an Irish flag tattoo on his left bicep. Murtha also has scruffy facial hair (beard and mustache growing in), said police, who added that he took no belongings with him (including clothings, medication) but did leave the residence with a black wallet containing his EBT card and $100 cash.

Murtha suffers from Schizophrenia and may be in or en route to Yonkers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at Troop K at 845-677-7300.

