Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Alert Issued For Days-Long Paving, Other Work On Busy Greenburgh Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Dobbs Ferry Road will be closed from Tarrytown Roads to Knollwood Road overnight for roadwork.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Motorists can expect delays during road work consisting of paving and curb ramp work on a busy Westchester roadway.

The work is happening on Dobbs Ferry Road between Tarrytown Road and the Knollwood Road/ West Hartsdale Avenue intersection in the Town of Greenburgh beginning Monday, Oct. 26, said the Greenburgh Police Department.

The work will take place during the overnight hours, specifically 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If possible motorists would be better served taking alternate routes during the listed time periods.

