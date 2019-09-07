Alert Issued For 47-Year-Old Man Who Has Gone Missing In Area

A 47-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

The New York State Police, Town of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County's Sheriffs are investigating the disappearance of Brian E. Lienemann. He was last seen on Sunday morning, July 7, at his residence on Route 17A in Goshen.

He is believed to be wearing shorts and a T-shirt and was last seen in the area of Route 17A and Gibson Road in the town of Goshen.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact State Police in Monroe at 845-782-8311 or State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

