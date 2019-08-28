Alert Issued For 35-Year-Old Missing Area Man

A 35-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, family members in Putnam County reported Lyman G. Young of Lake Shore Drive in Patterson has been missing since July 19, 2019.

Lyman is 6-foot-2, approximately 205 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Lyman may be wearing, or his last whereabouts, New York State Police from the Brewster barracks said.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information is asked to contact the state police at (845) 677-7300. Please reference case # 9118586.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.