Alert Issued For 30-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 30-year-old man.

In Yonkers, police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wesley Castel, who was reported missing on Wednesday, March 30 by friends and family members and could be in need of medical attention.

Castel is described as being approximately 5-foot-11, weighing 160 pounds with black hair, light skin, and an average build.

He was last seen in the area of Orchard Place in Yonkers wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and New Balance sneakers. Investigators noted that Castel suffers from depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and may be schizophrenic.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or by calling 911.

