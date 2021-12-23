Alert Issued For 21-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing In Area

Seen her?

An alert was issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 21-year-old woman.

In Yonkers, police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stephanie Salazar, who was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 21 by friends and family members.

Salazar was described as being approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair, light skin, and a thin build. She was last seen in the area of Hancock Avenue in Yonkers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or by calling 911.

