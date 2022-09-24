Contact Us
Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Girl Who's Gone Missing In Area

Joe Lombardi
Amayalise Perez
Amayalise Perez Photo Credit: Town of Wallkill Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing and authorities in New York are asking the public's help in locating her.

Amayalise Perez was last seen in Orange County leaving a friend's house in Middletown on Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to police in the Town of Wallkill, where she is a resident.

She is 5-foot-2 with "honey brown" hair and brown eyes, Wallkill Police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabout is asked to contact the Town of Wallkill Police Department at 845-692-6757.

