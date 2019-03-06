Contact Us
Ramapo

Airmont Home Where Three Were Overcome By Carbon Monoxide Had No Sensors

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police and the Tallman Fire Department are on the scene of a CO exposure incident.
Ramapo Police and the Tallman Fire Department are on the scene of a CO exposure incident. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

There were no carbon monoxide sensors in a home where three people were found unconscious on Tuesday, Ramapo Police said.

The three, two teens, ages 14 and 16, and a 54-year-old woman, were found unconscious by a man who lives in the Bolger Lane home after being overcome by fumes around 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, said Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin.

All three are hospitalized and in stable condition early Wednesday, March 6, said Franklin.

Ramapo Police and EMS responding to the call for help found the three and removed them from the home and began providing first aid, he added.

They were transported to Westchester County Medical Center for treatment. The 54-year-old was later transferred to Jacobi Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

Currently, it appears that the cause of the incident was due to elevated carbon monoxide levels found within the household, Franklin said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division.

The Tallman and Suffern fire department also assisted at the scene, as well

