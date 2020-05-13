Active COVID-19 Cases In Westchester Under 3,000, Hospitalizations Fall Below 500: New Rundown

Westchester County may soon begin looking to reopen as the number of active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases dipped below 2,000, and fewer than 500 patients are currently hospitalized.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, May 13, from Mount Vernon City Hall, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that the hospitalization, infection, and death rates are all down since peaking approximately a month ago.

Latimer said that there have been 31,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester, though there has been only a “fairly small increase over the last few days.” Of those cases, 2,985 are still active, down from a peak of more than 11,000 in April.

There are currently still 498 COVID-19 patients being treated in Westchester hospitals, down from a peak of nearly 12,000 last month.

Seven new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,245 since the outbreak began in mid-March, though Latimer said that the county may soon be able to start considering slowly reopening some businesses, though they are taking a regional approach that includes neighboring counties.

“The number of deaths is a tragedy, but the number of deaths has been smaller the past few weeks,” Latimer said. “We’re hoping that we’re reaching the point where we can satisfy the state’s parameters to open up after what we’ve been dealing with.”

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the county’s Department of Health:

Yonkers: 6,565 (526 active);

New Rochelle: 2,785 (218);

Mount Vernon: 2,558 (209);

White Plains: 1,671 (147);

Port Chester: 1,113 (151);

Greenburgh: 1,072 (75);

Ossining Village: 984 (98);

Peekskill: 825 (141);

Cortlandt: 736 (105);

Yorktown: 566 (32);

Mount Pleasant: 541 (27);

Eastchester: 434 (30);

Harrison: 376 (28);

Sleepy Hollow: 356 (35);

Mamaroneck Village: 369 (42);

Scarsdale: 347 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 293 (51);

Tarrytown: 268 (22);

Mount Kisco: 252 (38);

Bedford: 229 (24);

Somers: 227 (39);

Elmsford: 189 (29);

North Castle: 188 (14);

Rye City: 185 (11);

Rye Brook: 171 (15);

New Castle: 167 (7);

Mamaroneck Town: 165 (10);

Pelham: 162 (9);

Croton-on-Hudson: 156 (9);

Ossining Town: 146 (9);

Tuckahoe: 127 (3);

North Salem: 115 (23);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 110 (2);

Pleasantville: 109 (7);

Pelham Manor: 102 (1);

Lewisboro: 93 (12);

Ardsley: 89 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 88 (10);

Irvington: 77 (5);

Larchmont: 64 (4);

Bronxville: 62 (2);

Buchanan: 34 (2);

Pound Ridge: 26 (2).

As of Wednesday, May 13, there have been 1,258,907 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 340,661 testing positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. Since the outbreak began in early March, there have been 22,013 COVID-19 fatalities, including 166 in the past 24 hours.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.