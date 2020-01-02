Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Accused Missing Mom Killer Fotis Dulos Maintains Innocence In Suicide Note

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Fotis Dulos following his second arrest for evidence tampering. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Jennifer Dulos Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband and accused killer of missing Fairfield County mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos, said “I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with," in a hand-written suicide note.

The note was found inside a Chevrolet Suburban parked at his Farmington, Connecticut mansion where a vacuum cleaner hose had reportedly been attached to the tailpipe and run into the vehicle by carbon monoxide on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the day he was scheduled to attend an emergency bond hearing in Stamford.

“Enough is enough,” the 52-year-old Dulos said in the note. “If it takes my head to end this, so be it.”

Dulos was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Dulos also said his attorney, Norm Pattis, possesses potentially exculpatory information connected to evidence discovered in Hartford, on Albany Avenue, where he and former girlfriend Michelle Troconis were accused of discarding bags.

"The State will not rest until I rot in jail," Dulos wrote. "My attorney can explain what happened with the bags on Albany Avenue. Everything else is a story fabricated by the Law Enforcement."

Jennifer Dulos, 50, has not been seen since Friday, May 24, 2019, when she dropped off her five children in an SUV at school in New Canaan.

Dulos had been free on a $6 million bond after pleading not guilty to felony murder, murder, and kidnapping.

In the suicide note, Dulos also maintained the innocence of the two others charged in the murder case, Troconi and former lawyer and friend, Kent Mawhinney. Troconis and Mawhinney were both charged with conspiracy to commit murder and are scheduled to appear in court again this month.

He also mentioned a childhood friend from Greece, Andreas Toutziaridis, and his girlfriend at the time of his suicide, Anna Curry. Toutziaridis was labeled as being central to the investigation in Dulos' arrest warrant.

"I also ask the State to stop harassing my friends, Andreas Toutziaridis, and Anna Curry," Dulos wrote They are honorable people."

To view the note, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.