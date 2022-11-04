Accused 77-Year-Old Drug Dealer Apprehended Near College Campus In Hudson Valley

An elderly Hudson Valley man was apprehended near a college campus for alleged possession of drugs with intent to sell.

Dutchess County resident Charles Faircloth, age 77, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was busted on Thursday, Nov. 3 by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Faircloth was taken into custody when task force agents executed a search warrant at his home located within the Pendell Commons apartment complex in close proximity to Dutchess Community College, said Sgt. Adam Harris, Drug Task Force coordinator.

During the warrants search agents seized narcotics and cash, Harris said.

Faircloth was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

He was ordered to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 7 in the town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court.

The Task Force was assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau.

If anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, you are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.