911 Dispatcher Suspended After Hanging Up On Store Employee During Buffalo Shooting

A 911 dispatcher could lose their job after reportedly hanging up on a store employee who called for help during the mass shooting in Buffalo.

An Erie County spokesperson told Daily Voice the dispatcher has been placed on administrative leave and a disciplinary hearing has been scheduled.

“Termination from employment is a possible outcome,” said spokesperson Daniel Meyer.

It comes after an assistant manager at the Tops supermarket told The Buffalo News the dispatcher yelled at her and then hung up because she was whispering while hiding behind the customer service counter.

The woman then called her boyfriend and told him to call 911, the outlet reports.

Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at the store, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Police are investigating the attack as a racially motivated hate crime and an act of terrorism.

Click here for the full story from The Buffalo News.

