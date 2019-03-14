78K Pounds Of Butterball Turkey Products Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Butterball announced that it is recalling nearly 80,000 pounds of raw ground turkey product due to concerns of Salmonella contamination.

The Mount Olive, North Carolina company said it's recalling 78,164 pounds of product potentially contaminated with Salmonella Schwarzengrund, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announce. The recall comes following a multi-state outbreak involving several patients linked to the products.

The recalled products include:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label;

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label;

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label;

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label;

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label; and

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide. The prepacked raw ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The problem was discovered by FSIS and public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which was investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund illnesses.

In total, there were five cases of Salmonella Schwarzengrund in two states. Health officials in Wisconsin collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a local home where four of the case-patients live. According to the FSIS, the case-patients and ground turkey Salmonella Schwarzengrund isolates are closely related, genetically.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider. FSIS noted that some product may be frozen in consumers’ freezers.

