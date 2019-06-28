71,000 Inclined Infant Sleeper Accessories Recalled By Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price is recalling an infant sleeper accessory that comes with its Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards following the report of infant deaths, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

According to CPSC, the company is recalling the accessory that sits on top of the playpen which turns it into an inclined sleeper. The recall comes months after the company had to recall millions of Rock ’n Play infant sleepers that were tied to dozens of children’s deaths.

In total, approximately 71,000 accessories will be recalled in the latest announcement.

"Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” CPSC stated.

According to a Washington Post report , Fisher-Price developed the product with no clinical research or safety tests. The newspaper reports the first safety tests were conducted on the product eight years after the sleepers hit the market.

The recall includes the inclined sleeper attachment sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The model number can be found on the fabric label inside of the playpen and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad.

Consumer Reports found that the 10 to 30-degree incline causes airway compression and suffocation in infants. At least four families have filed a joint lawsuit, saying their infant children suffocated in an inclined sleeper.

CPSC noted that the inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product subject to recall.

The recalled items were sold nationwide between October 2014 and this month. CPSC said that “consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory, and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag.”

