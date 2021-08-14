57 On Board Tour Bus From Hudson Valley Hospitalized After Crash On NY Thruway

A tour bus headed from the Hudson Valley crashed on the New York Thruway about 25 miles west of Syracuse, sending 57 people to the hospital.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14 on westbound I-90 near Exit 40 (Weedsport) in Cayuga County when it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder, according to New York State Police.

All 57 occupants, including the driver, were transported for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The bus had reportedly departed from Dutchess County on Saturday morning.

The crash is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.