5 Pounds Of Pot In A Suitcase Spells Trouble For Rockland, Bergen Buds

Five pounds of pot for sale landed two men – one from Rockland, the other from Bergen – in trouble with the law.

Nelson Cedeno, age 46, and Keith Chandler, age 32, of Garnerville, were stopped near Cedeno’s Woodcliff Lake home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force, authorities said.

“A search of the vehicle uncovered five pounds of marijuana located in a suitcase in the rear,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday, Dec. 8. “Both men were arrested at the scene without incident.”

A search of Cedeno’s home later that day turned up “an electronic money counter and plastic wrapping materials known to be used to package controlled dangerous substances,” the prosecutor said.

Cedeno and Chandler were charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Both were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

You can legally possess up to six ounces under New Jersey’s new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you ticketed or arrested. Major weight brings stiff fines.

Conservatively, wholesale estimates value five pounds of street herb anywhere between $7,500 and $11,000.

The value of the weed depends on several factors, not the least of which is quality. Where it was due to be sold and in what amounts also play a role.

