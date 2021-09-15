Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: School Superintendent In Rockland Abruptly Resigns
News

$42 Million Affordable Housing Project Completed In Rockland County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
House key
House key Photo Credit: Image by mastersenaiper / Pixabay

A $42 million project to create affordable and supportive housing for older adults in the Hudson Valley has officially been completed.

Vincent's Village in Rockland County has 93 affordable apartments with on-site health and wellness centers for residents aged 55 and older, according to an announcement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The housing development is located on Convent Road in Nanuet.

It has three residential buildings, with affordable apartments for households earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

The state said support services for residents include health monitoring, counseling, social activities and more. 

"I am both personally and professionally proud of these new supportive and affordable apartments for Rockland's seniors," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement. "This Village is a beautiful place to call home and is exactly the type of forward-thinking and responsible development that Rockland needs."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.