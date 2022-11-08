4 Nabbed On Weapon Charge During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

One adult and three juveniles from the Hudson Valley were charged with weapons charges after police found a handgun during a traffic stop.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Maple Street and Roosevelt Avenue with switched plates, suspended registration and no insurance.

During the stop, officers spotted a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat, Clark said. And the four occupants were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Ahjanay Sanders, of the city of Poughkeepsie was charged with two counts criminal possession of weapon and traffic violations.

She was remanded to the Dutchess County jail.

The front seat passenger, a 17-year-old city of Poughkeepsie boy was charged as an adult offender with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and turned over to this parents, Clark said.

One of the backseat passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and released to her aunt. She will also be charged in family court with criminal mischief for destroying a set of blinds in a police interview room, Clark added.

The other backseat passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was issued an appearance ticket for family court for the same weapons charges, Clark said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.