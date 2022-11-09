Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Housekeeper Stole $25K Worth Of Jewelry From Hudson Valley Homes, Pawn Shops, Police Say
News

4 Hudson Valley Cities On List Of Most Expensive Cities In New York Metro Area, Report Says

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Two Westchester County cities appear on a list of the most expensive places to rent in the New York Metropolitan Area.
Two Westchester County cities appear on a list of the most expensive places to rent in the New York Metropolitan Area. Photo Credit: Pixabay via Tumisu

Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says. 

Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper

White Plains ranks fourth on the list with a $2,590 monthly one-bedroom rent, and Yonkers ranks tenth on the list with a $1,900 monthly one-bedroom rent, the report says.

According to the report, two other Hudson Valley cities appear on the list: 

  • Poughkeepsie ranks 11th on the list with a $1,780 monthly one-bedroom rent;
  • Kingston ranks near the bottom of the list at 16th with a $1,500 monthly one-bedroom rent.

Additionally, three other cities in the region appear on the list: 

  • Stamford, Connecticut ranks seventh with a $2,410 monthly one-bedroom rent;
  • Long Beach on Long Island ranks eighth with a $2,370 monthly one-bedroom rent;
  • Bridgeport, Connecticut ranks near the bottom of the list at 14th  with a $1,570 monthly one-bedroom rent.

The findings are a result of analyzed active listings that hit the market last month, according to the report. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.